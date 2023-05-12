Sourceless (STR) Price Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $525.32 million and $0.04 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00020901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00025264 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018577 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26,758.13 or 1.00023290 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002443 BTC.

About Sourceless

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02502976 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.