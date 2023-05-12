Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.96.

Insider Activity

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Visa news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total value of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,671 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,080. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of V traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $230.88. 1,310,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,074,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $226.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $432.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.