Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $15.38 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.0% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.36. 2,215,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,201,564. The company has a market cap of $296.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.28 and a 200 day moving average of $171.32. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Chevron announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

