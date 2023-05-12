Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $4.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.13. 7,955,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,155,256. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

