S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Cut by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 51.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 23.9% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total transaction of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,921.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,269 shares of company stock worth $6,587,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $360.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $395.80. The stock has a market cap of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

