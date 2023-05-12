S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %
SPGI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $360.13. 231,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.97.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on S&P Global (SPGI)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.