S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,191 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $469,029,000. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $402,031,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,315.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.81, for a total transaction of $297,504.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,315.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,269 shares of company stock valued at $6,587,360. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Trading Down 0.0 %

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.71.

SPGI traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $360.13. 231,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,305,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $395.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

