SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after buying an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 166,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,234,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after buying an additional 224,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 25,189 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $43.63.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

