SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Holdings Lifted by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,455 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.3% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 643,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 31,990 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.15. 3,186,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,289. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

