Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.57.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $71.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $38.93 and a 52 week high of $91.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.27 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPB. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 529.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Spectrum Brands by 844.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

