Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

SPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

SPR stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.64. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 28,097 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit AeroSystems



Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

