STAR Financial Bank Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 4.8% of STAR Financial Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 105,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after buying an additional 50,083 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 201.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 51,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,481. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.42 and a 200-day moving average of $153.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

