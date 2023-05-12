STAR Financial Bank Invests $676,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EMR. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.51. The stock had a trading volume of 263,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,576,882. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $99.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

