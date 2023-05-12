STAR Financial Bank Takes Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ENB traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,452. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 297.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.