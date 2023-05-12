Stelco Holdings Inc. (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Stelco Holdings Inc. (TSE:STL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th.

Stelco has a 1 year low of C$21.00 and a 1 year high of C$26.50.

Stelco (TSE:STL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.01 by C($0.46). The business had revenue of C$674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$707.73 million.

