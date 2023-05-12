Stem (NYSE:STEM) Trading 7.8% Higher

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) rose 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 1,313,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 5,494,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STEM shares. Guggenheim cut their price target on Stem from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Stem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.54.

Stem Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $697.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. Stem’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Stem declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares in the company, valued at $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,325 shares of company stock worth $332,383 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stem in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Stem by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,490,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,887,000 after buying an additional 54,271 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Stem by 6,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 674,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 664,627 shares in the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

