STERIS (NYSE:STE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $208.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -717.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. STERIS has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $236.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $186.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s payout ratio is -648.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.