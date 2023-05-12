Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target to $72.00

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.33.

Arvinas Price Performance

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $22.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.12. Arvinas has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.05). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 227.86% and a negative return on equity of 48.63%. The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.20) earnings per share. Arvinas’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $31,036.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arvinas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

