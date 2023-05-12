Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 12th (ADVM, ARCO, ARKR, ARL, AROW, ATHM, ATHX, BCLI, CCU, CEVA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 12th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

