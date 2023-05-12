Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 12th (ADVM, ARCO, ARKR, ARL, AROW, ATHM, ATHX, BCLI, CCU, CEVA)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, May 12th:
Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Pearson (NYSE:PSO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Team (NYSE:TISI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
