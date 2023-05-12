StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SemiLEDs Stock Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.28.
SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SemiLEDs
SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SemiLEDs (LEDS)
