StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SemiLEDs has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $4.28.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 97.64% and a negative net margin of 49.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SemiLEDs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of SemiLEDs by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 15,668 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.