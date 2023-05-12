StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CREG opened at $1.65 on Monday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Smart Powerr at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

