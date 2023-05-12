StockNews.com Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Nasdaq from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $73.33 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.67.
Nasdaq Trading Up 0.0 %
Nasdaq stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.97. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22.
Nasdaq Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $342,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,095.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $121,653.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,082,153.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nasdaq
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Technology, Investment Intelligence, Corporate Platforms, and Market Services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.