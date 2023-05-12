StockNews.com Downgrades Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OXY. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. TD Cowen raised Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.84.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 1.9 %

OXY opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.23. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,392,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 15,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

