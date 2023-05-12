StockNews.com Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Titan International Stock Performance

TWI stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Titan International

Titan International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Titan International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

