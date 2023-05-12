StockNews.com Downgrades Titan International (NYSE:TWI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
TWI stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $663.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.57.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $509.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.31 million. Titan International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
