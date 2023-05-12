StockNews.com Downgrades TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TPIC. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of TPI Composites from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.36.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

TPI Composites Price Performance

TPI Composites stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $370.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $25.05.

Institutional Trading of TPI Composites

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The business had revenue of $402.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.71 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 575,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TPI Composites by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 192,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after buying an additional 117,705 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in TPI Composites by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 358,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,128,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US), Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and India. The US segment includes the production of wind blades in its Newton, Iowa plant, the manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the production of wind blades in its Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.