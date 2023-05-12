StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAMEGet Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AAME opened at $2.22 on Monday. Atlantic American has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.31.

About Atlantic American

(Get Rating)

Atlantic American Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the life, health, and property and casualty insurance industries. It operates through the following segments: American Southern, Bankers Fidelity, and Corporate & Other. The American Southern segment operates in the property and casualty insurance market.

