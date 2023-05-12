StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

BIOL stock opened at $0.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.73. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.17 and a one year high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BIOLASE

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 187.89% and a negative net margin of 59.09%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 52,887 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in BIOLASE by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24,211 shares during the last quarter. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

