StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Eltek Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -1.41.
About Eltek
Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.
