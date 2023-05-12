StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Eltek from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Eltek Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of -1.41.

About Eltek

Eltek ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Eltek will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.