StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of MSN opened at $0.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56. Emerson Radio has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $0.91.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 33.96%.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, toaster ovens, clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, wireless charging, massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

