StockNews.com Lowers CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CSX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.60.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $31.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CSX by 1,391.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Articles

