StockNews.com Lowers Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Sell

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

NYSE:KEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,093. Kenon has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kenon during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kenon in the second quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in Kenon by 276.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kenon in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

