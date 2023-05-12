StockNews.com Lowers Kenon (NYSE:KEN) to Sell

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kenon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Kenon Trading Down 0.3 %
NYSE:KEN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,093. Kenon has a one year low of $25.84 and a one year high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.14 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73.
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.
