StockNews.com Lowers Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $108.28 and a 12-month high of $162.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $266,837,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,848,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,687 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

