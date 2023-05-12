StockNews.com Upgrades Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

BBVA opened at $7.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.3333 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBVA. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 54,647,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,430,000 after purchasing an additional 721,686 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,614 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,934,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,684,000 after acquiring an additional 518,812 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 165.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,373,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,956,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after acquiring an additional 31,637 shares in the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Further Reading

