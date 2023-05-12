StockNews.com Upgrades Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to “Buy”

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CSIQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.46. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Canadian Solar’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Solar will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,650 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 20.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,853 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 115.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth about $272,000. 47.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.