StockNews.com Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.
Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 5.6 %
CPSS opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.
Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 36.61%.
Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.
