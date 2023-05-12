StockNews.com Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

Consumer Portfolio Services Trading Up 5.6 %

CPSS opened at $10.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.78 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 7.95, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $83.02 million for the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 36.61%.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 30.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 81.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.