StockNews.com Upgrades KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners raised KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet cut KNOT Offshore Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get KNOT Offshore Partners alerts:

KNOT Offshore Partners Trading Down 2.0 %

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $4.28 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $152.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

KNOT Offshore Partners Announces Dividend

KNOT Offshore Partners ( NYSE:KNOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 10.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KNOT Offshore Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 847.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 15.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

(Get Rating)

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KNOT Offshore Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.