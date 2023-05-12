StockNews.com Upgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Magna International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Magna International from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities upgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Magna International from C$74.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Magna International stock opened at $53.29 on Monday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $68.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Magna International had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,902,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 49,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which engages in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of automotive supplies. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems, and roof systems operations.

