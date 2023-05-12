StockNews.com Upgrades MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) to Buy

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on MannKind from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of MannKind stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.23. 3,962,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,748. MannKind has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $5.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.58.

MannKind ( NASDAQ:MNKD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 238.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,040,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,751,474.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $134,000. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 176.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 745,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 476,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MannKind by 108.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,838,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,480 shares during the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MannKind by 121.3% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 539,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 295,953 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MannKind Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products and devices for those with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

