StockNews.com Upgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Buy

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Novanta Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of NOVT traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,226. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 59.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,718,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Novanta by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after buying an additional 206,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.
Novanta Company Profile
Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.
