StockNews.com Upgrades Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Buy

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NOVT traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.37. The company had a trading volume of 96,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,226. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $173.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.22 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 59.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,404,000 after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Novanta by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 985,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,852,000 after buying an additional 517,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Novanta by 56.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,406,000 after buying an additional 405,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Novanta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,718,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Novanta by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 241,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after buying an additional 206,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.