StockNews.com Upgrades Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) to Buy

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

PAYC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $432.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.53.

PAYC stock traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $268.51. The company had a trading volume of 505,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,017. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.03. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $255.82 and a twelve month high of $402.78.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $297,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,562.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 11.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 5,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

