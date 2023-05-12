StockNews.com Upgrades Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to “Hold”

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,982,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,441,000 after purchasing an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,218,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,312,000 after acquiring an additional 43,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,665,000 after acquiring an additional 72,066 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 726,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,180,000 after acquiring an additional 40,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 695,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,049,000 after acquiring an additional 429,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

