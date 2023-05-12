StockNews.com Upgrades Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to “Hold”

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
WABC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of WABC stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,769. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.21. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.61.
Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile
Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.
