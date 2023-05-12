StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Purchases $252,540.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ SNEX opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $106.35.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.
