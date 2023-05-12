StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Purchases $252,540.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $81.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $106.35.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $654.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.40 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Equities research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 160.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in StoneX Group by 132.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

