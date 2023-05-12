Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDLGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HNDL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,852. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.12. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 1,048.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares during the period.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF Company Profile

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

