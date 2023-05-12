Streamr Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Streamr token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $20.98 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Streamr

Streamr launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

