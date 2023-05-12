Strong (STRONG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $48,355.26

Strong (STRONG) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 12th. Strong has a total market cap of $994,458.38 and approximately $48,355.26 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong token can currently be bought for $7.19 or 0.00026811 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Strong has traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Strong Token Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

