Substratum Trading Up 62.6% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $228,621.17 and approximately $373.03 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded 62.6% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021134 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00025330 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00018463 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,451.40 or 1.00109161 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00055784 USD and is up 51.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $373.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars.

