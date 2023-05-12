SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.49

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$11.49 and traded as low as C$10.73. SunOpta shares last traded at C$10.83, with a volume of 38,313 shares.

SunOpta Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.93, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$300.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$291.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0193678 EPS for the current year.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

