Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Swiss Life Stock Performance

Swiss Life stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Swiss Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.9884 dividend. This is a positive change from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Swiss Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Swiss Life

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Swiss Life in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.

