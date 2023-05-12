Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Short Interest Update

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Swiss Life Stock Performance
Swiss Life stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.94. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $33.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.
Swiss Life Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $0.9884 dividend. This is a positive change from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. Swiss Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Swiss Life
Swiss Life Holding AG engages in the provision of life insurances, pensions, and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Switzerland, Germany, France, International, and Asset Managers. The Switzerland, France and Germany segments provide life insurance operations and distribution units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Swiss Life (SZLMY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.