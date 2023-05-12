Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.52. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,672,140 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Synlogic Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic
Synlogic Company Profile
Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.
