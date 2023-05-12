Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and traded as low as $0.52. Synlogic shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 1,672,140 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on SYBX shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Synlogic from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synlogic

Synlogic Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 333.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 73,422 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Synlogic by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 60,600 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines. It focuses on phenylketonuria, enteric hyperoxaluria, immuno-oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by James J. Collins and Timothy K.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.