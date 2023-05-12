Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after acquiring an additional 953,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after acquiring an additional 803,346 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE SYY traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,326. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

