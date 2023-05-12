Tacita Capital Inc Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Tacita Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,906 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

